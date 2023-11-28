Vantage Consulting Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Insider Activity

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 3,470,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,179,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.