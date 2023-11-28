Vantage Consulting Group Inc Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $242.33. 163,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

