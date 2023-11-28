Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 105 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $465.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,846. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $473.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

