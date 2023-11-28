Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 5,212 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. 60,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.