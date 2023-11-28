Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 740 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.13. 351,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,743. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.24 and its 200 day moving average is $282.62. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

