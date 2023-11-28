Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $736,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,208,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $123,805.22.

On Monday, October 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $706,050.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $131,999.56.

On Monday, September 25th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $786,750.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. 443,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,927. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

