Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Up 10,000.0% in November

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 10,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.0 days.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS VNWTF traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. Vecima Networks has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

