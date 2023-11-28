Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Update

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

VAQC remained flat at $10.55 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at $12,202,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 205,440 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 397.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 629,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 16.1% during the first quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

