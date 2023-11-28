Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,593 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $43,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.83.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.05. 278,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,439. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

