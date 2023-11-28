VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 15.2%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 219,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 138,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Up 15.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

