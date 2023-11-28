Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 4,230.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Venture stock remained flat at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Venture has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

