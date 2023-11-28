Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the October 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Veolia Environnement Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VEOEY stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. 57,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,574. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

