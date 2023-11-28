Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the October 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Veolia Environnement Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of VEOEY stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. 57,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,574. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.