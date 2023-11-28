Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in November

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance

VRLAF stock remained flat at $44.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $44.85.

Get Verallia Société Anonyme alerts:

About Verallia Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Verallia Société Anonyme produces and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food industry worldwide. It also provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.