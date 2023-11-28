Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in November

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance
VRLAF stock remained flat at $44.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $44.85.
About Verallia Société Anonyme
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Verallia Société Anonyme
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.