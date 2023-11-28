Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Bought by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234,221 shares during the period. Verint Systems makes up approximately 4.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $104,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares in the company, valued at $25,080,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $261,144. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 312,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,334. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

