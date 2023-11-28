VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of VeriSign worth $25,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 24.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $792,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 19.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in VeriSign by 16.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.66. The company had a trading volume of 44,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,168. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.72 and its 200-day moving average is $211.51.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,972 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

