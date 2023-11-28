VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,661 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of VICI Properties worth $69,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. 2,405,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,004. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

