Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Up 462.5% in November

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 462.5% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS:VSQTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 21,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,965. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Victory Square Technologies has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.15.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

