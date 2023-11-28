VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 64,302 shares.The stock last traded at $45.22 and had previously closed at $45.26.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
