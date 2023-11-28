VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 64,302 shares.The stock last traded at $45.22 and had previously closed at $45.26.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

