VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,345. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $341.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

