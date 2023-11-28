VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in November

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSA traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.64. 43 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

