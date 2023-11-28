VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in November

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSA traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.64. 43 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.11.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.58%.
