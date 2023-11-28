Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIND) Stock Price Up 16%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIND – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 70,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 30,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Viking Energy Group Trading Up 16.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

