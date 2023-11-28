Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.59. 596,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,489,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Vimeo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $621.87 million, a P/E ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Vimeo Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Vimeo by 3,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

