Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.59. 596,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,489,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
Vimeo Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $621.87 million, a P/E ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
