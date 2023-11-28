Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Vinda International Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

About Vinda International

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

