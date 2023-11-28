Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 50.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,419. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.60.
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
