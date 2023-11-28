Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Viomi Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 50.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,419. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.