Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,700 shares, a growth of 308.7% from the October 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %
VIRI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,245. Virios Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.15.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
