Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 453,700 shares, a growth of 308.7% from the October 31st total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Virios Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

VIRI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,245. Virios Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

