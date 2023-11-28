Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.3% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,241. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

View Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $252.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,357. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $254.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $469.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.19.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.