Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,640 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE:VSH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 264,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,930. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

