Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 697 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 201.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.40. 23,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,166. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $531.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.