Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 150 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $94.02. 446,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,472. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.19.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.