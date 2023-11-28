Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 218.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.71. 293,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,846,746. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average of $98.90. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,339 shares of company stock valued at $11,200,486. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

