Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 39,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,716,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $269,142,000 after purchasing an additional 229,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

SBUX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.59. 989,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,353,005. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.60. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.