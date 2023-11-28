Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMDV stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 50,209 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $799.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

