Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.04 Million Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 331,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 181,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 73,551 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.16. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,915. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

