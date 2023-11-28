Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.24 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ remained flat at $44.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 71,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

