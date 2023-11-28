Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $569,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.56 on Tuesday, hitting $987.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $937.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $936.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.