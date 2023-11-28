Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $570,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,767,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

