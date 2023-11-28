Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $743,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.75. 1,003,974 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

