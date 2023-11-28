Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

