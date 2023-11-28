Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $625.43. 477,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $625.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $553.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.10.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

