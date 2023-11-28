Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 12,880 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 425,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,688. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

