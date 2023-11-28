Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC – Free Report) by 117.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 2.59% of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SHOC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. 1,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,103. Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43.
About Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF
The Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest semiconductor companies in the US equity market. SHOC was launched on Oct 6, 2022 and is managed by Strive.
