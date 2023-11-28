Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,337 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,040.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 57,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 52,029 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,359 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 716,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 76,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AEM shares. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

AEM traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. 891,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,580. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

