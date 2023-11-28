Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Vista Outdoor worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 912.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur purchased 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VSTO opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.68 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

