Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $29.12. Approximately 254,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 558,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

COCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.15.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,792,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,283,446 shares of company stock valued at $118,714,589. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 72.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 1,000,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,681,000 after acquiring an additional 228,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 291,757 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 60.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 452,746 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 228,953 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

