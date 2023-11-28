Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Entrée Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vizsla Silver N/A -7.18% -7.00% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -124.37%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vizsla Silver and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00 Entrée Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vizsla Silver currently has a consensus price target of $3.02, indicating a potential upside of 162.32%. Entrée Resources has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential downside of 32.48%. Given Vizsla Silver’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vizsla Silver is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vizsla Silver and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.04) -29.38 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$9.06 million ($0.05) -17.77

Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entrée Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Entrée Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Entrée Gold Inc. and changed its name to Entrée Resources Ltd. in May 2017. Entrée Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

