VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,472,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VNUE Stock Performance

Shares of VNUE stock remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,186. VNUE has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About VNUE

VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. It provides a suite of products and services that monetize music for artists, labels, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. The company also offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.

