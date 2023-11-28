Volex plc (VLX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40 on January 10th

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VLX opened at GBX 299 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 297.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.26. Volex has a 1-year low of GBX 198 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £542.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,831.85 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 409,391 shares of Volex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £1,166,764.35 ($1,473,745.55). Corporate insiders own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.43) target price on shares of Volex in a research note on Friday.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

