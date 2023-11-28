VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Director Guy Archibald Innes Buys 20,000 Shares

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,161 shares in the company, valued at $482,913.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Guy Archibald Innes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Guy Archibald Innes acquired 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $7,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Guy Archibald Innes acquired 20,000 shares of VolitionRx stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $14,200.00.

Shares of VolitionRx stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,090. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77.

VolitionRx ( NYSE:VNRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 5,201.69%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Equities analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on VolitionRx from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

