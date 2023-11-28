Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNO. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

VNO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $132,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,170 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,439 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

