Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $18.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Vornado Realty Trust traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.84. 1,170,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,719,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
