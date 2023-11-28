Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $18.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Vornado Realty Trust traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.84. 1,170,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,719,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.72.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

